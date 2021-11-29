After meeting Azam Khan, Shivpal Yadav again reiterated the matter of coming with Akhilesh, said – everyone wants the Samajwadi family to be united

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party National President Shivpal Singh Yadav met SP leader Azam Khan, lodged in Sitapur Jail, on Sunday. Shivpal Singh Yadav, who came out after this meeting, while talking to the media said that Azam Khan also wants that the entire Samajwadi family should be united. At the same time, on the question of joining hands with Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav said, “It is part of the strategy. When what to do, this strategy cannot be told in front of you. Wait a few days, everything will come out.”

On being asked that in whose favor will Azam Khan campaign if talks with SP do not work out? On this question of the journalists, Shivpal Singh Yadav said that how can you understand that the matter will not work. At the same time, Shivpal Singh Yadav said on the question of taking so long to meet Azam Khan that he has written several times to the government in this regard.

Shivpal Singh Yadav while targeting the Yogi Adityanath government said that this government does not listen to anyone. The National President of PSP said that there is no democracy in this government, it is a dictatorial government of the people. He said that this government is taking action with a sense of vengeance. Shivpal Singh Yadav has done development by Azam Khan, did not do wrong to anyone

Shivpal Singh Yadav, who went on a Rath Yatra last month, had also reached Rampur. Then he invited Azam Khan to join his party. Shivpal Yadav had said that the doors of Praspa are always open for Azam Khan. He had described the action taken on Azam Khan as a vendetta of the government.

The relationship between Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav had soured before the 2017 assembly elections. In this battle for supremacy in the party, Akhilesh Yadav replaced his father Mulayam Singh Yadav as the national president of the SP. At the same time, in the assembly elections, Shivpal Yadav was given ticket from Jaswantnagar seat, from where he came after winning the election. But later Shivpal Singh Yadav separated from SP and formed his own party.