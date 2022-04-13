After meeting Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar America openly raised the issue of human rights abuse India ignored issue

Shubhajit Roy

In line with the priorities of a democratic administration in the US on the protection of human rights, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that Washington was “monitoring some recent developments” in India, including by some governments, police and prison officials “human rights”. including an increase in abuses of In recent years, it has been unusual for a US Secretary of State to make such claims, in the presence of an Indian Secretary of State, but this is in line with the democratic administration’s focus on human rights.

However, the Indian side ignored this comment. And chose not to speak on a country whose democratic administration acknowledges its problems with racism, human rights, and the world’s largest population.

Following the meeting of the 2+2 Foreign and Defense Ministers (S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh) of India and the US, Blinken also announced the formation of a “Working Group on Education and Skills Training”, aimed at creating new joint research and exchange programmes. To grow is to increase the number of Indian students by bringing together institutions in the US and India.

On the issue of human rights, Blinken said, “We also share a commitment to our democratic values, such as protecting human rights. We engage regularly with our Indian counterparts on these shared values, and for this we are monitoring some of the most recent developments in India, including increasing incidents of human rights violations by some governments, police and prison officials .

On the 75th year of diplomatic relations, he remembered Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Indian Prime Minister. Blinken said, “Soon after our countries established diplomatic relations nearly 75 years ago, Prime Minister Nehru visited the United States. President Truman met him on the tarmac of the airport. And let me present what Prime Minister Nehru said while noting the importance of this moment- ‘I believe that these two republics of the western world and the eastern world will cooperate in friendly and fruitful cooperation for our mutual benefit and the good of humanity. Will find many ways to work together.

He said, “So in about 75 years, we have done just that. And I am grateful to our partners for making it possible to continue and deepen that ‘friendly and fruitful cooperation’.”

On education, Blinken said, “We have a Working Group on Education and Skills Training, which we have created today, which brings together institutions in the United States and India to develop new joint research and exchange programs against that number.” will increase. We look forward to welcoming more Indian students and scholars to our communities.

We are focused on, among other things, STEM education. I think this is an area of ​​tremendous potential to grow.” The joint statement after the 2+2 meeting said the “ministers announced their intention to establish a new India-US Education and Skills Development Working Group.”

The joint statement on terrorism said the ministers strongly condemned any use of proxy terrorist and cross-border terrorism and called for justice for the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai attack and Pathankot attack. “He has taken concrete action against all terrorist groups including Al-Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) banned by the United Nations Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. called for action.

It said, “The ministers called on Pakistan to take immediate, sustained and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks.”