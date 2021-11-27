After MMS scandal Actress Trishakar madhu new bold bhojpuri song video viral. Trishakar Madhu’s new bold Bhojpuri song video viral after MMS scandal

Trishakar Madhu after MMS leak

Let us tell you that after the leak of Trishakar Madhu MMS, his demand has increased among the fans along with Bhojpuri industry. This is the reason why many of his back to back videos are being released. Along with this, his old videos are also being seen and liked a lot.

Trishakar Madhu’s saree hot look

Trishakar Madhu, who has settled in the hearts of people with her glamor look, is close to 27 years old. Trishakar Madhu is a native of Bengal. On the basis of her beauty, she has also won an award in her name. In the year 2001, Trishakar Madhu won the title of Miss India Beautiful Smile. Trishakar Madhu started his career with modeling. After this, he made an effort towards TV shows and then towards South Cinema.

Career of Trishakar Madhu

Trishakar Madhu debuted with the TV show Hum Hain Hindustani. After this, in the year 1999, he started his film career with the Tamil film Jodi. Although different from Hindi and South cinema, Trishakar Madhu did a lot of work in Bhojpuri films. Many times she has appeared in video albums and Bhojpuri films.

Trishakar Madhu’s hot style goes viral

Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav has accumulated his hit pair with Rakesh Mishra. Trishakar Madhu earns lakhs every month behind a video. Also, Trishakar Madhu keeps sharing many of her pictures and videos on Instagram.