After Months as a Covid Success Story, China Tries to Tame Delta

“Once it reaches so many provinces, it’s very difficult to tone it down,” said Chen Xi, associate professor of public health at Yale University. “I think it would be surprising and shocking to the rest of the world. Such a powerful government has been violated by Delta. It will be a very important lesson – we cannot let our guard down. “

Last week, Sun Chunlan, Chinese vice premier, blamed “ideological laxity” for the Delta epidemics and urged authorities to step up their prevention efforts. “We can’t relax for a moment,” Ms. Sun said.

Some public health experts in the country say it’s time for China to rethink its Covid strategy. In a recent essay, Zhang Wenhong, who advises the Chinese government on handling Covid-19, pitched the idea of following a model similar to that of Israel and Britain, in which vaccination rates are high and people are prepared to live with infections.