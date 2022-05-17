After months of tough talk, Russia now says Finland joining NATO makes ‘not much difference’

After months of tough discuss, Russia now says Finland joining NATO makes ‘not much distinction’



Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO “makes no large distinction,” Russian International Minister Sergei Lavrov mentioned on Tuesday, in stark distinction to Russia’s earlier place on the problem.

Lavrov and different Russian officers have argued for months that both Finland or Sweden joining NATO can be a direct menace to Russia, in response to the menace of nuclear weapons on Finland’s borders. Finland formally requested to affix NATO on Sunday, and Sweden is able to do the identical.

The UK has shaped a protection alliance with Sweden and Finland because the international locations have gained NATO membership.

“Finland and Sweden, in addition to different impartial international locations, have been collaborating in NATO army workouts for a few years,” Lavrov mentioned on Tuesday, based on Reuters.

“NATO considers their territories when planning army progress within the East. So there may be in all probability not much distinction on this sense. Let’s examine how their territories are utilized in North Atlantic Alliance workouts,” he added.

Lavrov’s remarks fully modified Russia’s earlier place on NATO enlargement. Russia’s Safety Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev argued in April that such a transfer would justify Russia’s deployment of nuclear and hypersonic weapons alongside its western border with Finland.

“There will be no extra discuss of a nuclear-free state for the Baltics – the stability must be restored,” he mentioned on the time. “Up to now, Russia has not taken such motion and isn’t going to take action. If our hand is robust, effectively … keep in mind that we didn’t make this supply.”

Findland’s entry into NATO got here as a direct consequence of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Final week, Moscow issued a press release searching for to cancel Finland’s utility.

“Finland’s accession to NATO can be a menace to Russia,” mentioned Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary. “Additional NATO enlargement doesn’t make our continent extra secure and safe.”

“After all, all these parts will grow to be a particular evaluation and growth of the required measures to make sure the stability of the state of affairs and our safety,” he added.