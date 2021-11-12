After ‘Murder’, Mallika Sherawat did not even talk to Emraan Hashmi, after many years the actress revealed

Mallika Sherawat recently revealed during an interview that she did not even talk to actor Emraan Hashmi after the release of the film Murder. Know what was the reason-

Mallika Sherawat and Emraan Hashmi worked together in the film Murder. Released in the year 2004, this film made a lot of headlines. The bold scenes filmed between the two were also very much discussed. This film was directed by Anurag Basu and the film also did a decent collection at the box office. For many years now, the film’s actress Mallika Sherawat has revealed that both the lead actors did not even talk to each other.

In Mandir Bedi’s show ‘The Love Laugh’, Mallika said, ‘There are many actors in Bollywood who want the actress to stand up from her chair as soon as she reaches the set. But I am a Haryanvi Jat, I did not do this at all. I have also had fights or fights with many of my co-stars. It was funny and I think we were kids during that time too. I had this fight with Emraan Hashmi. This fight happened during the murder. We both didn’t even talk to each other.

There was a fight with Irman Hashmi: Mallika further says, ‘We both had a lot of childishness. Perhaps all this happened after the shooting of the film was over. There was a rift between us about a lot of things. It was really sad. But all I can say is that Emraan is a wonderful co-star. I laugh at you how we used to do. Imran is also a very lovely person. During that time there was a lot of news that Mallika would prefer to kiss a snake instead of Emraan Hashmi and even lewd comments were made on the kissing scene.

Mallika Sherawat will be seen in films: On the work front, Mallika Sherawat will soon be seen in the film ‘RK/RKay’. Rajat Kapoor is directing this film and very soon it will be released in Indian cinema. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Ankita Chakraborty and Esha Gupta starrer film Naqab. Recently Mallika has returned to Mumbai from America.