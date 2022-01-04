After only 3 cases, China put 1.2 million people of Yozhuhou city in ‘jail’, new corona variant found in France, has changed form 46 times

While caution is being taken all over the world regarding the variant Omicron of Corona, another variant of this virus has come to the fore in France. It has changed its form 46 times so far.

China, which has been a target for the origin of Corona, is now a topic of discussion in the world due to its cruelty. Let us tell you that the lockdown has been imposed only after only three corona cases were reported in Yuzhou city located in the central region of China. During this, the population of about 12 lakh will remain locked in their homes for the coming few days. They can be jailed for leaving their homes and not following the conditions.

Zero-Covid Policy: Let us tell you that strictness was implemented only after three cases of corona were found in Yozuhou city. The cases found are without symptoms. In such a situation, people have been locked in their homes. Its information was made public on Monday. Actually, the Winter Olympics are to be organized in China soon. In such a situation, the government has taken some tough stand due to its ‘zero-covid policy’.

Locks hanging on shopping malls too: Yuzhuhou, a city in Henan province with a population of about 1.17 million people, has announced that from Monday night all citizens are required to stay in their homes to prevent the spread of the virus. Bus and taxi services have also been stopped in the city during this period. Apart from this, locks have also been hung on tourists, cinemas, shopping malls. It is known that 175 new cases of corona virus were found in China on Tuesday.

New variant found in France: Let us tell you that while caution is being taken all over the world regarding the variant Omicron of Corona, another variant of this virus has come to the fore in France. This variant has changed its appearance 46 times so far.

Let us inform that so far 12 people have been found infected due to this virus in southern France. Scientists have identified it as B.1.640.2. He says that so far 46 mutations have been seen in this new variant. However, information has not been revealed about its dangerous level and the intensity of its infection.

Scientists say that with the change of 46 mutations, the vaccine may also prove ineffective against the new variant. Scientists say that the new variant is creating immunity to the corona vaccine in itself.