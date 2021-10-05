After pandemic layoffs, a local news company seeks clients at Substack.

Examiner Media, publisher of free weekly newspapers in New York’s Lower Hudson Valley, has launched a digital magazine, Examiner+, on the digital platform Substack.

A subscription to Examiner+, the first issue of which was published Tuesday, will cost $5.99 per month or $49.99 per year. In creating a subscription publication for Substack, Examiner Media is testing whether a company primarily known for its ad-supported community newsletters — an area of ​​the media business that has struggled greatly in recent decades — Asking readers to pay for news content can lead to success. Online.

Examiner+ will include articles not available in the papers of Examiner Media, including the North Westchester Examiner and Putnam Examiner. “It can’t be just an iteration of what we’re already serving in print,” said Robert Schork, the company’s digital editorial director.

He cited a feature to come at the April completion of the Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant. Examiner+ also features a profile of actor Chazz Palminteri, who recently opened Chazz Palminteri Italian restaurant in White Plains.