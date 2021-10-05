After pandemic layoffs, a local news company seeks clients at Substack.
Examiner Media, publisher of free weekly newspapers in New York’s Lower Hudson Valley, has launched a digital magazine, Examiner+, on the digital platform Substack.
A subscription to Examiner+, the first issue of which was published Tuesday, will cost $5.99 per month or $49.99 per year. In creating a subscription publication for Substack, Examiner Media is testing whether a company primarily known for its ad-supported community newsletters — an area of the media business that has struggled greatly in recent decades — Asking readers to pay for news content can lead to success. Online.
Examiner+ will include articles not available in the papers of Examiner Media, including the North Westchester Examiner and Putnam Examiner. “It can’t be just an iteration of what we’re already serving in print,” said Robert Schork, the company’s digital editorial director.
He cited a feature to come at the April completion of the Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant. Examiner+ also features a profile of actor Chazz Palminteri, who recently opened Chazz Palminteri Italian restaurant in White Plains.
Adam Stone founded Examiner Media in 2007, the same year Gannett, the large newspaper chain, shut down the 50-year-old paper The Patent Trader in northern Westchester County. Last year, after the pandemic-related lockdown shut down advertising and personal events, Mr Stone cut Examiner Media’s full-time editorial staff to two out of six. He also sought money for the first time and received over $30,000, mainly in small donations.
“It felt like there was opportunity in reader revenue that we weren’t tapping,” he said.
Enter substack. The venture capital-backed start-up has been known for persuading nationally popular writers to leave established publications and go into business for themselves with subscription newsletters. This spring, it announced Substack Local, a $1 million initiative to support local journalism with a grant. In June, Examiner Media was chosen as one of 12 winners, a group consisting of local news publishers in Australia, the UK, Nigeria, Romania and Taiwan.
“If we just take famous people and make them famous in a new context, we won’t consider ourselves successful,” said Substack co-founder Hamish McKenzie.
Another locally oriented news publication, The Charlotte Ledger, which was founded two years ago by former Charlotte Observer reporter Tony Messia, has found success with 10,000 subscribers on Substack, about 2,200 of whom are paying, he said. said.
“You hear a lot of doom and gloom on the local news,” said Mr. Messia, “but it is mainly the newspapers. There are people who are trying a lot of exciting things, and some of them are very encouraging. “
Examiner Media will receive $75,000 from Substack in four installments, plus 15 percent of first-year revenue for Examiner+, Mr. Stone said. The money helped Mr Stone to staff five full-time editorial staff. After a year, the company’s share of subscription revenue will grow to 90 per cent, which is the Substack standard.
“If we can crack the code,” he said, “we can announce the blueprint to the wider world. All community newsletters can follow this model.
