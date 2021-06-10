After Pokiri, Kick and Stalin, Salman Khan to star in the remake of THIS Tollywood film?

After Pokiri, Kick and Stalin, Salman Khan to star in the remake of THIS Tollywood movie?





The megastar of Bollywood, Salman Khan, who lately entertained us with Radhe: Your Most Needed Bhai, is at the moment busy with a number of initiatives, which embody Antim: The Last Reality, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Tiger 3 and Kick 2. Whereas we're ready for the new updates of these biggies, the newest reviews counsel that the Dabangg star has acquired the remake rights of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's Khiladi, which is directed by Ramesh Varma. Whereas the movie is but to launch, the teaser of the action-entertainer has acquired a thunderous response from the viewers.

Reportedly, Salman Khan beloved the teaser of Khiladi in which Ravi Teja performs a twin position and bagged the remake rights of the movie. In reality, he has requested the unique director Ramesh Varma, to helm the Hindi model as properly however we do not know if the filmmaker has accepted that provide or not. Speaking about Khiladi, the movie is bankrolled by collectively produced Satyanarayana Koneru and Varma underneath the banner of A Studios LLP and options Dimple Hayathi, Meenakshi Chowdhary Arjun and Unni Mukandan in key roles.

In the meantime, Salman Khan will probably be subsequent seen in Tiger 3. Speaking about the movie, it's directed by Maneesh Sharma, who is thought for helming movies like Band Baaja Baaraat, Women Vs Ricky Bahl, Shuddh Desi Romance and Fan. The action-thriller additionally options Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist and the makers have stored his character particulars underneath the wraps. Katrina Kaif and Ranvir Shorey will reprise their characters in the third half of the espionage thriller. The third installment of this profitable franchise is anticipated to be larger and grander than the earlier two installments.

