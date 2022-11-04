After Pushpa, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi dub to release in cinemas, a big blow for Kartik Aaryan

Release date additionally mounted

Directed by Rohit Dhawan, the movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Aravind and Aman Gill. The movie has now gone on flooring and shall be launched in theaters on 4th November 2022.

big starcast

Together with Kartik and Kriti, actors like Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar may also be seen in the movie. Producer Bhushan Kumar has collaborated with producers Allu Aravind and Aman Gill to make this movie on a grand scale.

The taking pictures of the movie is occurring

The motion packed, musical, household movie ‘Shehzada’ is being shot on numerous schedules in Mumbai and Delhi. Rohit Dhawan is as soon as once more working with music director Pritam for this movie.

Rohit has been working since final yr

Producer Aman Gill says, “Rohit has been working diligently and diligently for Shehzada Ko Shaandaar since final yr, we’re all excited to help his endeavor to convey this movie to the big display screen viewers in theaters subsequent yr. Allu sir and I are very joyful to work with Bhushanji for this movie.”

prince shall be affected

The particular factor is that final week it was mentioned that Manish Shah, who had rights for the Hindi model of the movie ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ for not releasing it in Hindi, received eight crore rupees.

Clearly, ‘Shehzada’ could have to endure a heavy loss if the movie releases in Hindi.

