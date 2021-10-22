after-qualifying-for-super-12-sri-lankan-cricket-team-faced-setback-as-veteran-mahela-jayawardene-leaves-bubble-to-go-home-in-middle-of-t20-world- cup-2021 – Sri Lankan legend left his team in the middle of T20 World Cup, said

Sri Lanka has entered the Super 12 of T20 World Cup 2021, but the team has suffered a major setback in the middle of the World Cup itself. Team mentor and veteran cricketer Mahela Jayawardene has decided to return home in the middle of the tournament.

The Sri Lankan cricket team has suffered a major setback after making it to the Super-12 of the T20 World Cup 2021. Former veteran Mahela Jayawardene, who is working as a consultant with the team, has decided to return to the country. He told that he has not seen his daughter for the last 135 days.

Jayawardene, while confirming the news that surfaced in the media, said that this decision has been taken due to the rules of Quarantine and restrictions of Bio-bubble. He also said that I will continue to help the team through technology even after going home.

A private sports website quoted the woman Jayawardene as saying, ‘It was very difficult. I have been a part of Quarantine and Bubble for almost 135 days since June. But I can understand this and through technology I will stay with the group. Perhaps people can understand that a father has not seen his daughter for so many days. I have to go home by all means.’

Let us tell you that before the T20 World Cup, Jayawardene was the coach of the Southern Brave team in The Hundred. The team also won the title under his leadership. Soon after, he reached Dubai and joined Mumbai Indians for the second leg of IPL 2021.

T20 World Cup 2021: These three teams took entry in Super-12, Ireland and Namibia compete for the last place

It is worth noting that Sri Lanka have made it to the Super-12 after winning both their opening matches by a good margin in the qualifier round of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Sri Lanka will face Netherlands in the last match. The Netherlands are already out of the Super-12 race and Sri Lanka have a chance to win the first place.

Now if they finish first in Group A, they will get a place in Group 1 along with Australia, England, South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be entered in Group 2 with India.