After questioning Aryan’s driver, NCB operation, operation lasted 6 hours, Imtiaz Khatri was called back

The investigation has been intensified after a raid on a cruise ship bound for Goa from Mumbai on October 2. A total of 19 people, including a cruise ship, were detained in the case. The NCB had raided the filmmaker’s house and office on Saturday in connection with the case. Now the agency has once again summoned Imtiaz for questioning on Sunday. An NCB source said, “We have called Imtiaz Khatri for questioning today and we have also received some details from Aryan’s driver.” Let me tell you that Imtiaz Khatri’s name also came up in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Imtiaz’s name was mentioned by Achit Kumar during the interrogation. The agency claims that Achit Kumar allegedly supplied drugs to Aryan and Arbaaz. Apart from Achit Kumar, Aryan and Arbaaz had also named Shreyas Nair in the NCB probe. The source also said that despite the tremendous pressure in the case, the NCB is speedily investigating and new people are being brought into the inquiry room every day. It is said that after questioning Aryan Khan’s driver, the NCB worked 6 hours on Saturday night. Shah Rukh’s driver was questioned on Saturday evening.