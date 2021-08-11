After R Ashwin not choose in playing 11 Michael Vaughan raised questions on Virat Kohli’s decision Social Media Users says 1st time Former England captain spoke right

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is again in the news on social media. He has questioned the decision of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. Actually, Virat Kohli did not choose Ravichandran Ashwin in place of Shardul Thakur for the second Test and made Ishant Sharma a part of the playing XI. After this Ashwin started trending on Twitter. Michael Vaughan also tweeted about Ravichandran Ashwin.

Michael Vaughan wrote in the tweet, ‘Looks like England picked the right team and India didn’t…. Ashwin should have played for India so that India can get more batting and quality bowling…. He bowls well in all conditions…. Today is a perfect day for bowling…. Looks like there will be a fall of wickets today…. This tweet of Michael Vaughan went viral in no time. Social media users are also commenting on his tweet. Some people said that this person said something right the first time. Some people even trolled him.

Let us tell you that Michael Vaughan often makes comments about the Indian cricket team or its players. During England’s tour of India, his tweets were very much discussed. People also trolled him a lot. @JatinGo1920 wrote, ‘Michael Vaughan was the first to predict sunny weather. So Jimmy injured himself to avoid playing. But now the rain and clouds have returned, so Jimmy is likely to play.

@crazygopalaan wrote, ‘Feel like India picked the right team and England picked the wrong team.’ @notdatdeshbhakt wrote, ‘Completely agree. I don’t understand why Ashwin has been left out. With class and form like him, it is beyond imagination for me how he is sitting outside the playing 11.

@GaneshB89 wrote, ‘Don’t forget that Ashwin took important wickets in the WTC final. Virat is now ruining his career. Ashwin should be in the playing 11 of the Test team.

On Instagram, nil_official24 wrote, ‘First time……. Said something right. rh3an_rick_nazareth_ wrote, ‘India will regret dropping him.’ anonymous.34118 wrote, ‘First time Michael Vaughan said something right.’ 28divya_sharma wrote, ‘Don’t know what is the reason for not feeding Ashwin…. The management is trying to do something extraordinary.

cricket_fan_backup wrote, ‘Still don’t understand why he is out? He was the highest wicket-taker of WTC 2019-21. He also took 4 wickets in the WTC final and five wickets in county cricket just before this Test series.





