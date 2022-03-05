After Radhe Shyam and Adipurush Prabhas may be seen in Rajamouli next high budget film Baahubali 3. After Radhe Shyam and Adipurush Prabhas will be Rajamouli’s next film

Bahubali after the release of RRR

Since then, the talk has intensified that after the release of Jr NTR, Ramcharan’s RRR, the entire focus of director Rajamouli will be only on the third part of Bahubali. These days Rajamouli is working on Baahubali 3.

crores at the box office

A few days ago, popular analyst Manobala Vijayabalan of South Film Industry also shared a post through social media regarding the preparation of Bahubali 3. Both the films of the Bahubali franchise have earned crores at the box office.

Earning more than 1800 crores

Bahubali 2 was released in the year 2017. Baahubali 2 earned more than 511 crores in Hindi. The film made a record of earning more than 1800 crores globally. Bahubali was released in the year 2015. The film has collected more than 120 crores in Hindi. Globally, Baahubali has earned more than 650 crores.

Bahubali 3 preparation between 350 crores to 400 crores?

Let us tell you that the budget of Bahubali has been close to 180 crores. On the other hand, Rajamouli has spent more than 250 crores to make Bahubali 2 and the earnings have exceeded it. In such a situation, according to media reports, Rajamouli can present Bahubali 3 on screen with a budget of 350 crores to 400 crores.

long time for bahubali 3

Significantly, Bahubali 3 can take a long time. Rajamouli prepares his films in planning with more limits. Earlier Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam is releasing on March 11. The film also stars Pooja Hegde along with Prabhas. Radhe Shyam is set on the story of 1970.