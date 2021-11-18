After Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor told the difference between Hindutva and Hindu, compared the ‘rogue’ players of the British football team

The ruckus is not taking its name after Congress leader Salman Khurshid compared Hindutva with terrorist organizations like ISIS in his book. While BJP is creating a lot of ruckus on this, Congress has come to its rescue. Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi defended Salman Khurshid by stating the difference between Hindu and Hindutva. So at the same time, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also compared Hindutva to the rogue players of the British football team, explaining the difference between Hindutva and Hindutva.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor likened the Hindutva ideology to the bad guys in the British football team at the launch of his book ‘Pride, Prejudice and Punditry: The Essential Shashi Tharoor’ on Wednesday. Tharoor said that the rogue players of the British football team believe that this is my team and if you support another team then we will attack you. At the same time, he said about Hinduism that it is a religion of diversity, pluralism, tolerance and it is a philosophy of doubting, questioning and questioning.

Let us inform that earlier Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had also told the difference between Hindu and Hindutva. Recently, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said on the occasion of training of Congress workers that there is a difference between Hinduism and Hindutva. Because if there was no difference then the name would have been the same. Hindutva does not need Hindu and Hindu does not need Hindutva.

Significantly, the book Sunrise Over Ayodhya, written by Congress leader Salman Khurshid, was released recently. In the sixth chapter of this book, Hindutva was compared with dreaded terrorist organizations. In the sixth chapter of the book, The Saffron Sky, written by Salman Khurshid, it is said that Sanatan Dharma and ancient Hinduism of sages are being sidelined in a new way of Hindutva which is like Islamic Jihadi organization Boko Haram and ISIS.

Salman Khurshid and his party Congress came under the target of BJP leaders regarding this line. There was also a demand for a ban on Salman Khurshid’s book in a Delhi court. However, the court refused to stay. Congress leader Salman Khurshid had also presented his clarification on the controversy arising out of his book. Salman Khurshid said that in my book I did not say that terrorist organization ISIS and Hindutva are one but said that both are same.

The post Rahul Gandhi after Shashi Tharoor told the difference between Hindutva and Hindu, compared the British football team’s ‘rogue’ players appeared first on Jansatta.

#Rahul #Gandhi #Shashi #Tharoor #told #difference #Hindutva #Hindu #compared #rogue #players #British #football #team