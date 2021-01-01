After Rahul Gandhi, Twitter handle of many leaders including Randeep Surjewala Ajay Maken Matikam Tagore Jitendra Singh Sushmita Dev got blocked

After Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the official Twitter account of many other Congress leaders has been locked. On Thursday, this information was given by the Congress through its Facebook page that the official Twitter handle of the Congress party has been locked. Along with this, it has been written in the memory that the party and their leaders are not afraid of them. It was also written that when our leaders were put in jail, we were not afraid then what will be the fear of closing the Twitter account now.

At the same time, it has been told from the Congress that the Twitter accounts of many more Congress leaders including All India Congress Committee General Secretary Ajay Maken, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala have been locked. It is being said on behalf of the Congress that Rahul Gandhi was supported against women and Dalit oppression, that is why Twitter is doing this. After the Twitter handle of Congress leaders is locked, people are tweeting on social media to find out whether their Twitter account has also been locked.

Independent journalist Rannvijay Singh tweeted with fun that his account is not locked, after which he wrote in another tweet that confirmed it is going on now. Thanks sir. Journalist Ajit Anjum tweeted on this news and wrote that what not to write that my twitter handle is safe .. not blocked … I don’t even have a blue tick. Will blow it straight.

It was commented from a Twitter account that I remembered the days of Twitter ban. While some people are tweeting the saffron Twitter symbol, writing that this is the official ‘logo’ of Twitter. Commented from @ShriShailesh Twitter account that, ‘Hello Twitter check..one to three’. Some people are trying to know that their Twitter account is still running by simply writing hello on Twitter.

At the same time, some users are targeting the central government through tweets. It was written from a Twitter account that it was difficult to fight the truth and questions of Rahul Gandhi, so his Twitter account is being fought. Has there ever been such a timid dictator in history?

What should I not write so that my twitter handle is safe ..do not be blocked …

I don’t even have a blue tick.

For information, let us tell you that Twitter has responded to this action that the rules have been violated by the Congress leaders. It has been said on behalf of Twitter that this has been done on the basis of the complaint of NCPCR.





