After Raj Kundra, His Sister Reena Breaks Silence on Husband Affair With Kavita





Shilpa Shetty row: After Raj Kundra’s explosive interview defending Shilpa Shetty and blaming his ex-wife Kavita for the divorce, his sister Reena Kundra has additionally spoken out on the difficulty. In her newest assertion to an leisure portal, Reena claimed that it was her former sister-in-law and her ex-husband who had been liable for wrecking her and her brother’s marriage. Reena stated that she had trusted Kavita with all her coronary heart however she ended up having an affair together with her husband. Reena talked to Pinkvilla and broke her silence on the complete challenge. She stated, “I handled Kavita as my older sister. I cherished and trusted her. She and I had been very shut. I by no means thought she might do that to me. It was heartbreaking.” Additionally Learn – Shilpa Shetty is Upset With Raj Kundra After His Explosive Statements on His Divorce With Ex-wife Kavita

The entire challenge emerged after an outdated interview of Kavita blaming Shilpa for her failed marriage with Raj surfaced on social media. The interview went viral after which Raj spoke to the media and stated that his first spouse had an affair along with his brother-in-law and that’s the rationale they’d a divorce. He stated that his sister Reena and her then-husband Vansh got here to stay with him and Kavita in London and that’s when Vansh and Kavita grew nearer. Raj added that after understanding about their closeness, his sister Reena went again to India however Vansh stayed and remained near Kavita. Nevertheless, it was after Raj learn her textual content messages with Vansh that he determined to finish his marriage. Their new child daughter was 40 days outdated at the moment. Additionally Learn – Raj Kundra And First Spouse Kavita Kundra’s Wedding ceremony Pics go Viral; That is How Shilpa Shetty Entered His Life

Later, Kavita talked to the media and alleged that Shilpa was liable for his damaged marriage with Raj. Defending his spouse now, he stated that he determined to remain mum at the moment as a result of whereas Kavita was talking to the media, his sister Reena was nonetheless making an attempt to avoid wasting her marriage with Vansh.

Raj additionally believes that Kavita and Vansh are nonetheless collectively. He stated, “I heard she had arrange a development firm within the UK with Vansh. I noticed their names not too long ago as administrators I want all of them the perfect collectively.” Whereas Shilpa didn’t launch any official assertion on the entire challenge, she wrote a cryptic publish on social media speaking in regards to the one who’s wronged.