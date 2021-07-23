After Raj Kundra’s pornography case, Shilpa Shetty shared this post, said This | After Raj Kundra’s pornography case, Shilpa Shetty shared this post, said- Ahead in fear…

Mumbai: New revelations are being made daily in the Soft Pornography Case and different exploits of Raj Kundra, who is considered to be the mastermind of the whole case, are coming to the fore. Meanwhile, his wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra has grabbed everyone’s attention by sharing a social media post. Shilpa Shetty has shared this first post on her Instagram account in the story after Raj Kundra got implicated in the pornography case.

Through this Instagram story, Shilpa Shetty is seen giving a message. Shilpa Shetty wrote a quote by American author James Thurber, ‘Don’t look back in anger or look forward in fear, but look around in awareness.’

Shilpa Shetty’s post further wrote, ‘We are angry at those who have hurt us. The disappointments we have felt, the misfortunes we have endured. We live in fear of the possibility that we may lose our jobs, fall in the grip of some disease or be saddened by the death of someone else. The place we need to be is right here. What is happening now or what might happen, is not watching eagerly but fully aware of what is. I take a deep breath, glad to know that I was alive. I have faced challenges in the past and will face challenges in future. Today I do not need to get distracted in living my life.

Let us inform that now Raj Kundra’s dirty picture project ‘Khwab’ has been revealed through an email, through which the live streaming of porn was fully planned. For this, a synopsis was also prepared and 10 issues were discussed in this synopsis.

On August 14, 2020, an email has been sent to two people named Paras Randhawa and Jyoti Thakur at 5:25 pm. In the email description written by the content head of Hotshot, a series of information has been given about the project ‘Khwab’. How will it be shot? At which angle will the camera be, so that the live streaming artist can show maximum. To increase the subscriber of the OTT platform. All this information is given in the email. Along with this, how the actress has to be bold and nude, it has also been told in the email.

