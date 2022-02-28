Entertainment

After Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, now Mika Singh is going to do Swayamvar, will marriage really happen?

Bollywood’s bang singer Mika Singh has gone to find a bride for himself at the age of 44.

Bollywood’s bang singer Mika Singh has gone to find a bride for himself at the age of 44. After Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Ratan Rajput, now Mika is also going to create a swayamvar for his marriage. He has decided to choose a bride for himself on national television. His Swayamvar will soon be seen on TV. Mika’s fans are very excited to hear this news.

Mika’s fans are thinking whether they will get married on the show? So let us tell you that Mika will only choose a girl for himself in Swayamvar and will get engaged. After this, they will marry after some time, taking their relationship forward.

Like Rakhi Sawant, Mika Singh’s name also remains in the discussion. Many years ago, on his birthday, Mika Singh kissed Rakhi Sawant. Both were in a lot of headlines about that incident. This matter had increased so much that Rakhi had even lodged a complaint against him. Not only this, Meet Brothers even composed the song ‘Ae Bhai Tune Pappi Kyun Li’ with both of them.

One question that came to the mind of the audience: Ever since the news of Mika’s swayamvara has come out, many questions are arising in everyone’s mind. As everyone knows, from Rakhi Sawant to Ratan Rajput, they chose their life partner in this show. But nobody’s relationship reached marriage. Although Rahul Mahajan married Dimpy Ganguly on the show, their relationship did not last long.

READ Also  Nirahua Took A Dig On SP Campaign Vehicle As They Start CM Yogi Supported BJP Song

Apart from these, the most famous contestant of Bigg Boss 13, Shahnaz Gill also had a swayamvar. Whose name was ‘Will you marry me’. Siddharth Shukla was on Shahnaz’s heart and mind, due to which he was not interested in the boys who came there. The TRP of the show started falling due to which the show had to be closed.

Like these, Mallika Sherawat also created her own Swayamvara. Whose name was ‘The Bachelor India Mere Khayon Ki Malika’. Mallika also chose a young man named Vijay Singh as her partner. But after the show, the two were not seen together for a long time.


