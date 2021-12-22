Entertainment

After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan turns cricketer, fans impressed. After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a cricket film? watch video

After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan turns cricketer, fans impressed. After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a cricket film? watch video
After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan turns cricketer, fans impressed. After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a cricket film? watch video

After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan turns cricketer, fans impressed. After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a cricket film? watch video

Sports movies are one of the most loved genres in India and movies like ’83’ and ‘Jersey’ are all set to release soon. At the same time, it is being speculated that soon another such film may be announced. After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Karthik Aryan’s cricket film can also come.

Kartik has recently completed a long and challenging schedule of Shehzada in Delhi. After which he has shared a video of himself wearing a cricket jersey on his social media where he is seen batting on the pitch. He captioned it, “Coming soon ..

Akshay Kumar is ready for blockbuster year, will break his old record of 1000 crore collection!Akshay Kumar is ready for blockbuster year, will break his old record of 1000 crore collection!

The video has surprised his fans and now fans are speculating whether the actor is going to do a cricket film soon.

However, on the workfront, Kartik currently has a line-up of films. Big ticket movies like ‘Shehzada’, ‘Freddie’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Captain India’ and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled film are included.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film will feature Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film will release in cinemas on 25 March 2022. The film has been postponed several times due to the lockdown.

Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F will be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Freddy. The shooting of the film has been completed. It is a romantic thriller full of twists and turns.

Along with Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, actors like Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar will also be seen in this film. The shooting of the action-packed, musical, family film ‘Shehzada’ has also wrapped up. The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan.

The action-drama film ‘Captain India’ directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja will star Kartik Aaryan. The film has been announced. In this film, Karthik will play the role of a pilot who showed tremendous bravery and courage. The story is inspired by India’s biggest and most successful rescue mission from a war-torn country.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has announced his upcoming musical love story ‘Satyanarayana Ki Katha’. Kartik Aaryan is playing the lead role in the film. However, later the name of the film has been changed to avoid any controversy. Which hasn’t been announced yet.

english summary

Kartik Aaryan’s latest social media post hints at a cricket-based project in the pipeline. He shared a video playing cricket and fans are quite excited.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 13:11 [IST]

