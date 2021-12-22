After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan turns cricketer, fans impressed. After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a cricket film? watch video

Sports movies are one of the most loved genres in India and movies like ’83’ and ‘Jersey’ are all set to release soon. At the same time, it is being speculated that soon another such film may be announced. After Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Karthik Aryan’s cricket film can also come.

Kartik has recently completed a long and challenging schedule of Shehzada in Delhi. After which he has shared a video of himself wearing a cricket jersey on his social media where he is seen batting on the pitch. He captioned it, “Coming soon ..

The video has surprised his fans and now fans are speculating whether the actor is going to do a cricket film soon.

However, on the workfront, Kartik currently has a line-up of films. Big ticket movies like ‘Shehzada’, ‘Freddie’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Captain India’ and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled film are included.