After reducing the price of petrol and diesel by the central government, CM Gehlot said – VAT of the states is reduced by itself

After reducing the price of petrol and diesel by the central government, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has said that the center should reduce the excise duty more.

He tweeted, ‘With the reduction of excise duty by the Center, the VAT of the states itself is reduced in the same proportion, yet we demand that the center should reduce the excise duty more to reduce the inflation. .’

CM Gehlot has also posted a written page on Twitter, in which it is said that from the very beginning, we have been urging the central government to reduce the excise duty, so that the common man can get the benefit of reduction in excise duty and VAT simultaneously.

Let us tell you that before Diwali, the Modi government has announced a reduction in excise duty on the prices of petrol and diesel. This will reduce the price of oil. The reduced prices will be applicable from Thursday.

The Government of India had announced reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel on the eve of Diwali. Excise duty on petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively from tomorrow. The announcement comes at a time when petrol and diesel prices are at a record high across the country and people are getting upset due to it.

With the reduction of Excise Duty by the Center, the VAT of the states is automatically reduced in the same proportion, yet we demand that the Center should reduce the Excise Duty more to reduce the inflation. pic.twitter.com/u5NWEDL1P4 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 4, 2021

On Wednesday, the price of petrol in Delhi was Rs 110.04 per liter. While diesel was available for Rs 98.42. Petrol in Mumbai was being sold at Rs 115.85, while diesel was priced at Rs 106.62. Fuel prices in the country are determined on the basis of state taxes and freight charges. Due to which the prices differ in different states. Apart from this, the central government also levies excise duty on oil.

Comparing the four metros of the country, petrol and diesel are getting the most expensive in Mumbai. Explain that the price of petrol and diesel is at a record high due to the excise duty imposed by the central and state governments in the country.

Petrol and diesel prices are updated daily on the basis of crude oil price along with foreign exchange rates in the international market.