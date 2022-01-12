After resigning, Dara Singh said stinging things to BJP, met Akhilesh Yadav, said SP Chief – welcome to SP

After resigning from the Yogi cupboard, Dara Singh said that his phrases should not being heard within the BJP, so he has resigned after being damage.

After Swami Prasad Maurya, now Yogi authorities minister Dara Singh Chauhan has additionally resigned. What Dara Singh has said after resigning can sting BJP loads. Dara Singh additionally reiterated Maurya’s line and said that his phrases have been by no means heard within the BJP. After the resignation, Dara Singh has additionally met the SP chief.

When Dara Singh reached his official residence after resigning, he said these things whereas speaking to the media. Dara Singh said that from the state to the central management didn’t hear to his phrases, due to which he was damage. Due to which he resigned on Wednesday.

He said- “The folks of the underprivileged society of the state, the folks of the backward society, the folks of the dalit society, the youth and the farmers… all of the folks had shaped the federal government with full majority by giving their help. After the formation of the federal government, once they couldn’t get justice, we saved on pleading with our large leaders, after ignoring the matter from right here to Delhi, I felt that justice was not acquired, then resigned.

He said that if the central management had listened to him, then this case wouldn’t have arisen as we speak. Relating to Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh said that he’s a senior chief, not as we speak however I’ve a relationship of a long time. In a democracy, everybody has his personal determination, who goes the place, it’s his personal determination. On the query of going again to BJP, Dara Singh said that he has not acquired any name.

Allow us to inform that after his resignation, UP BJP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had requested him to return to the get together. He had additionally tweeted for this. Nonetheless, after resigning, Dara Singh has additionally met SP President Akhilesh Yadav. After this assembly, the SP President has additionally welcomed him within the SP.

Akhilesh tweeted and said- “Heartfelt welcome and greetings to Shri Dara Singh Chouhan ji, the relentless fighter of the wrestle for ‘social justice’ in SP! The SP and its allies will unite and take the motion for equality to the acute… will get rid of discrimination! That is our collective resolve! Respect everybody ~ house for everybody!”