After Rhea Chakraborty Accuses Sara Ali Khan of Rolling Doobies, Kedarnath Actor Says Never Saw Them With Heavy Eyes

Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput drug case: Rhea Chakraborty's current statements alleging that Sara Ali Khan has rolled doobies have created a stir on social media. The previous girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput accused Sara of consuming medicine in a written confession to Narcotics Management Bureau (NCB), who's investigating the drug angle within the late actor's demise case. Now, Sushant and Sara's Kedarnath co-star Nitish Bharadwaj in interplay with Occasions of India stated he has by no means seen them with 'heavy eyes' or 'on a visit'.

He was quoted as saying, "At some point, Pooja Gor was telling me in regards to the altering atmosphere of the tv business, and ultimately, the topic veered to medicine. To this, Sara advised me that she had heard there was a drug downside within the movie business too. I vividly bear in mind telling her to steer clear of it as a result of she had a really promising profession forward of her. She assured me that she had by no means touched medicine and gained't ever achieve this. Sushant used to smoke a cigarette however he was very agile-minded. Somebody who does medicine will not be agile like him, neither do they discuss so intelligently. No less than, that's what I feel. As a rule, I don't smoke, I've by no means lit up both a tobacco or drug-filled cigarette. However I do know that in case you smoke such a cigarette, it has a definite odor. I had by no means seen Sushant and Sara with heavy eyes or on a visit; they had been so regular. Sushant was in a distinct zone; we might speak about cosmology and the science of planets and galaxies."

Within the detailed assertion, Rhea had written about her WhatsApp chat with Sara. She additional revealed that on June 4, 2017, she was provided rolled marijuana joints and vodka by Sara, who used to share 'hand-rolled doobies' together with her.