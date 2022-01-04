After RRR movie prabhas radhe shyam postponed gets 350 crore offer for Ott release. 350 cr offer for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam postpones OTT release after RRR movie

350 crore offer to Radhe Shyam

Before Amazon Prime Video, Netflix has also offered 300 crores to release Radhey Shyam on its OTT platform. It is obvious that after the success of Bahubali, Prabhas has got a new identity as a global star. Prabhas’s name is also included in India’s highest-paid artist.

Radheshyam a period drama film

Radhe Shyam will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Which is included in Prabhas’s most expensive films. Radheshyam is a period drama film. Prabhas is playing the role of an astrologer named Vikramaditya in this film. Which tells the future events by looking at the hand.

Crores earned from theater release?

According to the information received, the budget of Radheshyam is close to 350 crores. In such a situation, the makers see its price on OTT as more than 350 crores. At the same time, the release of Radheshyam in the cinema hall can give a bumper opening to Prabhas. Which can earn close to 500 crores in India and globally.

Big decision on Radhe Shyam soon due to Corona

One of the most awaited films of the year 2022 is Prabhas’s Radhey Shyam. In such a situation, the makers cannot take the decision to release Radheshyam on OTT in a hurry. The makers can take a decision on the release of Radheshyam in future as per the cases of Corona decreasing.