After Salman And Akshay Kumar prabhas become highest paid actor charges 150 crore for adipurush. After Salman and Akshay Kumar, Prabhas paid a fee of 150 crores for the highest paid actor Adi Purush.

After Salman and Akshay, Prabhas is a high fee superstar

It has been claimed in this report that after Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, Prabhas is such a big superstar who has become the third actor to charge such a high fee. Earlier, Salman Khan had charged more than 100 crores for Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. Recently Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom was released. According to the report, Akshay Kumar took a fee of 100 crores for Bell Bottom.

Prabhas has 4 high budget films

On the other hand, if we look at the list of upcoming films of Prabhas, there are many much awaited films in Prabhas’s account as compared to the rest of the stars, before the release of which Prabhas has put in his bag. Altogether Prabhas has 4 high budget films. There is a bet of more than 500 crores on Prabhas at the box office.

Prabhas in Adipurush so many crores

Prabhas is playing the role of Ram in Adi Purush to be made on Ramayana. The budget of Adi Purush is being told around 450 crores. After this comes the turn of Prabhas’s film Salar. Prabhas’s look in Salar is already in the news. More than 300 crores are being spent on Salar’s action and the rest of the making.

