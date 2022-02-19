After Sara Tendulkar birth Sachin Tendulkar wife Anjali made big sacrifices Master Blaster told Whole story

Sachin Tendulkar Anjali Tendulkar Story: During a conversation with an American journalist, Sachin Tendulkar also admitted that things could have been different had his wife Anjali not decided to leave her career after the birth of Sara.

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history. During a recent conversation with American journalist Graham Bensinger, he also discussed topics other than cricket along with it. During this, he also told about his family life.

Sachin Tendulkar also told that his wife Anjali had made a huge sacrifice after the birth of daughter Sara Tendulkar. Anjali had given up her career as a doctor to take care of the family. Graham Bensinger said to Sachin, ‘I saw your film. In that movie your wife says cricket is number one for you and family second, is that right?’

On this, Sachin laughed and said, ‘I want to honestly say that family is important. That is what is most important. Cricket is because of my family and Anjali Tendulkar is family, so without any doubt she is the first for me.

On the question of what is the role of your wife in your career, Sachin Tendulkar said, ‘Very much. Whatever I say will not be enough. I met Anjali in 1990. Since then it has been a very good journey for me.

Sachin said, ‘She (Anjali) is a gold medalist doctor. She could continue her profession even after marriage. She also wanted to do so, but on one occasion, when Sara was born, she took the difficult decision of quitting her career.

Sachin said, ‘Anjali said that you also keep traveling. So I have to take my steps back. Somebody has to stay with the kids. Then Anjali took the initiative to talk about this issue. She said that I will spend time with the kids.

Tendulkar said, “Anjali told me that it is very important for us. We should always be with them, but you play for India. We won’t have a choice, you have to go. Here the ball is in my court. I will do that.’ Sachin also said, ‘If she had not taken that decision at that time, then things could have been different.’