Sports

After Sara Tendulkar birth Sachin Tendulkar wife Anjali made big sacrifices Master Blaster told Whole story

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
After Sara Tendulkar birth Sachin Tendulkar wife Anjali made big sacrifices Master Blaster told Whole story
Written by admin
After Sara Tendulkar birth Sachin Tendulkar wife Anjali made big sacrifices Master Blaster told Whole story

After Sara Tendulkar birth Sachin Tendulkar wife Anjali made big sacrifices Master Blaster told Whole story

After Sara Tendulkar birth Sachin Tendulkar wife Anjali made big sacrifices Master Blaster told Whole story

Sachin Tendulkar Anjali Tendulkar Story: During a conversation with an American journalist, Sachin Tendulkar also admitted that things could have been different had his wife Anjali not decided to leave her career after the birth of Sara.

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history. During a recent conversation with American journalist Graham Bensinger, he also discussed topics other than cricket along with it. During this, he also told about his family life.

Sachin Tendulkar also told that his wife Anjali had made a huge sacrifice after the birth of daughter Sara Tendulkar. Anjali had given up her career as a doctor to take care of the family. Graham Bensinger said to Sachin, ‘I saw your film. In that movie your wife says cricket is number one for you and family second, is that right?’

On this, Sachin laughed and said, ‘I want to honestly say that family is important. That is what is most important. Cricket is because of my family and Anjali Tendulkar is family, so without any doubt she is the first for me.

On the question of what is the role of your wife in your career, Sachin Tendulkar said, ‘Very much. Whatever I say will not be enough. I met Anjali in 1990. Since then it has been a very good journey for me.

Sachin said, ‘She (Anjali) is a gold medalist doctor. She could continue her profession even after marriage. She also wanted to do so, but on one occasion, when Sara was born, she took the difficult decision of quitting her career.

READ Also  how to watch on TV, live stream, kick off time & team news

Sachin said, ‘Anjali said that you also keep traveling. So I have to take my steps back. Somebody has to stay with the kids. Then Anjali took the initiative to talk about this issue. She said that I will spend time with the kids.

Tendulkar said, “Anjali told me that it is very important for us. We should always be with them, but you play for India. We won’t have a choice, you have to go. Here the ball is in my court. I will do that.’ Sachin also said, ‘If she had not taken that decision at that time, then things could have been different.’


#Sara #Tendulkar #birth #Sachin #Tendulkar #wife #Anjali #big #sacrifices #Master #Blaster #told #story

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Time's up: Newcastle must purge Mike Ashley's worst nightmare in £75k-p/w liability - opinion

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment