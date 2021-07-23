After SBI ICICI customers will have to pay more from August 01 on transaction

Private sector bank ICICI has also taken a big decision to change the cash transaction rules. Under this decision, account holders of ICICI Bank will have to pay more charges on their cash transactions from August 01, 2021.

New Delhi. After State Bank of India, ICICI Bank is preparing to shock its customers from 01 August 2021. The charges will be higher at ICICI Bank ATMs or direct cash withdrawals. That is, withdrawing money from the bank’s ATM and withdrawing cash is going to be expensive. Apart from this, the rules of check book are also going to change.

Till now, ICICI provides 4 free transaction service to its customers. You will have to pay a charge after 4 withdrawals. SBI Bank has made changes in similar rules from July 1.

Here are the new rules of ICICI

From August 01, 2021, ICICI Bank customers can withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh per day from their home branch.

If it is more than this, it will have to be paid at Rs 5 per 1,000.

There will be no charge for withdrawing cash up to Rs 25,000 per day from branches other than the home branch.

If you exceed the limit, you will have to pay 5 rupees per 1000 rupees.

25 page check book will be free.

After this, you will have to pay Rs 20 per 10 pages for an additional check book.

ATM interchange transaction

First 3 transactions will be free at 6 metro locations in a month.

According to the bank’s website, ATM interchange transactions will also be charged.

– First 5 transactions in a month at all other locations will be free.

– Rs 20 per financial transaction and Rs 8.50 per non-financial transaction.

