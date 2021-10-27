After SC’s comment on Pegasus espionage case, Rahul Gandhi raised questions, asked- who brought it to India?

Rahul Gandhi has targeted the Modi government after the Supreme Court’s remarks on the Pegasus issue. He said that Congress will again raise the issue in Parliament.

After a recent decision of the Supreme Court, politics has once again heated up on the Pegasus espionage scandal. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been vocal on this issue, has fiercely attacked the Modi government in a press conference. Rahul has raised the question that who brought it to India?

Rahul Gandhi said that an attempt was made to crush Indian democracy with Pegasus. It is a big step that the Supreme Court has said that they will look into the matter. I believe this will bring out the truth.

The Congress leader said in the press conference that during the last Parliament session, we had raised the issue of Pegasus. Today, SC has supported what we were saying. We were asking 3 questions – who authorized Pegasus?, against whom was it used and whether any other country has access to our people’s information. Then we didn’t get the answer.

Live: My interaction with the press regarding the threat to national privacy by GOI’s Pegasus spying. https://t.co/dRiBrQynWk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 27, 2021

Rahul further said that Pegasus was used against chief ministers, former prime ministers, BJP ministers among others. Were PM and Home Minister getting data using Pegasus? If data of phone tapping of Election Commission, CEC and opposition leaders is going to PM, then it is a criminal act.

He said that we are happy that the Supreme Court has accepted to consider the Pegasus issue. We will raise this issue again in Parliament. We will try to have a debate in Parliament. I am sure BJP would not like to debate on this.

Let us tell you that the Supreme Court, while giving its verdict in this matter on Wednesday, said that there was no specific refutation by the Center regarding Pegasus. So we appoint an expert committee whose work will be overseen by the Supreme Court. The three-member committee will be headed by former apex court judge R V Raveendran and other members will be Alok Joshi and Sandeep Oberoi. The court has asked the panel of experts to prepare the report at the earliest. The next hearing in this case will now be held after eight weeks.