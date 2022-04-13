After Shahrukh Khan and Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar’s entry in Vimal’s advertisement, troll! After Shahrukh Khan and Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar’s entry in Vimal’s advertisement, troll!

News oi-Salman Khan

Bolo Jubaan Kesari… Yes, you must have seen the advertisement of Vimal Pan Masala. Superstar Ajay Devgan became the part of this advertisement and after that people trolled him badly on social media. After this, King Khan Shahrukh Khan was entered in this list and his fans could not understand why this has been done. People used to say that people follow superstars. But what has happened now is enough to shock you.

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma join hands again, a big surprise in ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’!

Actually, now another superstar’s name has been added to this list. Yes, we are talking about superstar Akshay Kumar who will now be a part of Vimal’s ad along with Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn.

There are reports that he was initially hesitant to join the brand, but could not turn down the hefty salary offered by the brand. Such is the case with the rest of the stars, who backed the brand when they got massive offers.

Apart from the advertisement of Vimal Paan Pasala and Cardamom, there are many such stars who are associated with it and have been in a lot of discussion. Megastar Salman Khan appears in the advertisement of Rajshri Elaichi and people follow him a lot.

Apart from this, actor Ranveer Singh and century megastar Amitabh Bachchan are also seen promoting cardamom. At the moment you watch this video which is going viral and this video has a glimpse of Akshay Kumar with Shahrukh Khan and Ajay Devgan.

Now Akshay Kumar’s film Bachchan Pandey will be released on OTT, will be a blast on April 15!

Twinkle Khanna’s big joke on The Kashmir Files – Nail file has to be made, people furious – Dil nahi hai kya?

Salman, Shahrukh, Akshay and Saif Ali Khan were seen together, you will be shocked to know the reason!

These stars including Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan wished Ajay Devgan on his birthday!

Top Indian Celebrity Brand 2022- Ranveer surpasses Akshay Kumar to become number 2, Alia climbs up with 515 crores

Akshay Kumar on Bachchan Pandey box office failure: ‘The Kashmir Files’ wave drowned my film

Radhika Madan to pair up with Akshay Kumar in ‘Surarai Potru’ remake? Big explosion coming soon!

Box Office: After 8 years, Akshay Kumar’s flop film, broke record with ‘Bachchan Pandey’

Akshay Kumar was blown away after seeing the Padma Shri awardee 126-year-old Swami, shared the video

Bachchan Pandey Box Office – Akshay Kumar’s film fell on the fourth day, bad condition in front of ‘The Kashmir Files’

7 Reasons Why Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bachchan Pandey’ was in trouble at the box office, collection remained cool

akshay kumar movie bachchan pandey full movie leaked online, available for free download

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Adobe Flash rides off into the sunset Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary After Shahrukh Khan and Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar’s entry in Vimal’s advertisement, troll! Read the details which is viral.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 17:48 [IST]