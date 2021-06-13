After sharing BTS member Jungkook’s photo over proposed tattoo bill, South Korean MP faces severe BACKLASH from ARMY

After sharing BTS member Jungkook’s photo over proposed tattoo invoice, South Korean MP faces severe BACKLASH from ARMY





When you ever doubted how far BTS followers can go to guard their idols, then this story will clear all doubt as a result of, apparently, even the political powers that be will not be secure from their wrath if even a slight misstep happens with any BTS members. Not too long ago, South Korean MP Ryu Ho-jeong had shared a photo of a tattooed Jungkook with an purpose to make a robust level for a proposed invoice in parliament directed at stress-free Korea’s strict tattoo legal guidelines. As per South Korean legislation, tattoos, whereas not unlawful, are categorised as a medial process and might solely be carried out by a certified physician. Accordingly, most Korean celebrities desire concealing their tats whereas making tv, stage and movie appearances and even community and film producers advise them the identical. Additionally Learn – BTS’ V treats giveaway winner with Yeotan’s video late within the night time and ARMY can’t deal with Tannie’s cuteness – view tweets

Sharing the tattooed picture of Jungkook, MP Ryu Ho-jeong wrote on Twitter: “Have you ever seen your favorite celebrities coated in bandages on their our bodies? This hideous sight is the results of tv stations’ laws on tattoos.” Additionally Learn – Hollywood Information Weekly Rewind: HYBE’s main replace on BTS’ comeback album; Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck’s LA plans, Quentin Tarantino’s shocker and extra

No sooner had she posted the tweet, than ARMY (that is what BTS followers the world over discuss with themselves as) was up in arms, criticising her for dragging Jungkook into her political agenda with out his permission, regardless how constructive it could be, and regardless of her by no means claiming to have Jungkook’s assist. “Don’t use a star on your political agenda,” mentioned one fan, whereas one other tweeted, “I’m glad I had already stopped supporting your get together.” Additionally Learn – Trending Leisure Information In the present day – Nia Sharma’s co-star Kamal Kumar goes on his knees to suggest the actress; BTS’ Jungkook is the ‘King of Savage’ and these replies to his followers from his rookie days are proof

Reacting to the backlash, Ryu Ho-jeong shortly responded with anotehr tweet that learn: “I’d prefer to apologise if anybody is offended,” however didn’t delete the the BTS member’s photos from her account.

