After sharing the photo of journalist Arusa with Sonia, Mulayam and Sushma Swaraj, the Captain asked – are all these Pakistani agents

The politics of Punjab is getting very excited about Pakistani journalist Arusa Alam. Describing Arusa as an ISI agent, Punjab Congress leaders are constantly attacking Captain. On the other hand, Captain Amarinder Singh retaliated by releasing pictures of Arusa Alam on social media along with many personalities including Sonia Gandhi. soft among them […]

The politics of Punjab is getting very excited about Pakistani journalist Arusa Alam. Describing Arusa as an ISI agent, Punjab Congress leaders are constantly attacking Captain. On the other hand, Captain Amarinder Singh retaliated by releasing pictures of Arusa Alam on social media along with many personalities including Sonia Gandhi. These include Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sushma Swaraj, besides many former army officers. He asked if all these were agents of ISI.

Captain wrote – I am releasing the photo of Arusa Alam with many dignitaries. I think all of them are also agents of ISI. Those who say this should think before speaking. This is just an example of a bad mindset. Keep in mind that former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his Pakistani female friend Arusa Alam are being attacked by state Congress leaders. Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was close to Captain Amarinder Singh, had said that Arusa had links with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI. He said that the matter should be investigated.

Arusa Alam is a Pakistani journalist. She has been visiting Captain’s official residence in Chandigarh. Captain Amarinder Singh’s wife Preneet Kaur also knows this. Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife had also leveled sharp allegations against the Captain regarding Arusa’s closeness to the Captain family.

He said that there was some interference in the Captain’s cabinet of Arusa. No one could get a ministerial post without his consent. Even posting of SHO, SP was done with his consent. Navjot Kaur said that Arusa Alam was the DGP of Punjab Police under the Captain’s government. On forming a new party for Captain Amarinder Singh, Navjot Kaur Sidhu said that this is the age of Capt. He should spend the rest of his life with Arusa Alam. The Congress will not be affected by the new party of the Captain.

On the other hand, Captain’s wife Preneet Kaur had appealed to PM Modi-Shah that they should intervene in this matter. He said that the central government knows all the truth. Arusa did not interfere in the decisions of the Punjab government.