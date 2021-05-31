After Siddharth Pithani, Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic helps, Keshav and Neeraj grilled for over 16 hours by the NCB





Forward of the first loss of life anniversary of late Sushant Singh Rajput, the NCB arrested Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad. It appears he had been despatched summons thrice since 2020 however he failed to reply. Now, it has been reported that Sushant Singh Rajput’s former servants, Keshav and Neeraj have been additionally referred to as by the NCB. It appears they have been delivered to the Ballard Pier workplace the place they obtained questioned for greater than 16 hours. Siddharth Pithani is in the custody of the NCB for two extra days. The actor-producer-content creator was current at the actor’s residence when he died on June 14, 2020. The household lawyer, Vikas Singh mentioned that it was form of ‘poetic justice’ that he was arrested by the cops. Additionally Learn – From Rhea Chakraborty to Deepika Padukone – 5 celebs who have been questioned in the Sushant Singh Rajput case

As per studies, the NCB has examined the digital dump of Siddharth Pithani’s telephone. It appears it has been established that he was in contact with some suppliers. They’re checking if he solely purchased for consumption or was engaged in the provide enterprise as effectively. As of now, the NCB shouldn’t be giving out particulars on what they discovered or line of investigation. Neeraj and Keshav mentioned that they’d roll marijuana for him. It appears there have been three joints saved in his cigarette field however they have been lacking. Additionally Learn – Sushant Singh Rajput’s former flatmate Siddharth Pithani labored as an actor in Telugu movies; here is what we all know

Sushant Singh Rajput followers have been demanding justice for the actor each day. They really feel there may be greater than what meets the eye in his case. The actor who was seen in the public eye until mid-2019 apparently suffered from a extreme episode of melancholy when he was travelling in Europe together with his girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. The 2 needed to fly again early as his well being reportedly deteriorated. Publish that, he was beneath therapy from Dr Kersi Chavda who diagnoses his situation as bipolar melancholy. His father has mentioned that he was unaware of the severity of his son’s situation. Additionally Learn – Sushant Singh Rajput’s good friend Siddharth Pithani arrested by the NCB in drug case

