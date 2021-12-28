After sidharth shukla death shehnaaz gill danced for friend engagement asim riaz take a dig. After the death of Siddharth Shukla, Shahnaz Gill danced in a friend’s engagement, Asim Riaz did a class

The death of Siddharth Shukla in the year 2021 has shocked the fans and the people associated with him. Siddharth Shukla’s death has been painful for Shahnaz Gill along with Siddharth Shukla’s family. Meanwhile, Shahnaz Gill focused on her work and now she has started coming among the people too.

Recently, Shahnaz Gill was seen dancing in a party. After seeing this, Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz wrote a post. After which the fans of Shahnaz Gill took Asim Riaz’s class. After the death of Siddharth Shukla, Shahnaz Gill started his work with the Punjabi film promotion Hausla Rakh.

Then he also released a song for Siddharth Shukla. Again, Shehnaaz is slowly but making a comeback in her personal life. Shehnaaz Gill recently attended her manager’s engagement. Where some smiling pictures of Shahnaz have surfaced. Shahnaz Gill was wearing a black color gown here. However, the smile of Shehnaaz Gill is not visible on her face.