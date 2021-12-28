After sidharth shukla death shehnaaz gill danced for friend engagement asim riaz take a dig. After the death of Siddharth Shukla, Shahnaz Gill danced in a friend’s engagement, Asim Riaz did a class

Entertainment

After the death of Siddharth Shukla, Shahnaz Gill danced in a friend's engagement, Asim Riaz did a class

Television

The death of Siddharth Shukla in the year 2021 has shocked the fans and the people associated with him. Siddharth Shukla’s death has been painful for Shahnaz Gill along with Siddharth Shukla’s family. Meanwhile, Shahnaz Gill focused on her work and now she has started coming among the people too.

Recently, Shahnaz Gill was seen dancing in a party. After seeing this, Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz wrote a post. After which the fans of Shahnaz Gill took Asim Riaz’s class. After the death of Siddharth Shukla, Shahnaz Gill started his work with the Punjabi film promotion Hausla Rakh.

Shehnaaz Gill , Asim Riaz

Then he also released a song for Siddharth Shukla. Again, Shehnaaz is slowly but making a comeback in her personal life. Shehnaaz Gill recently attended her manager’s engagement. Where some smiling pictures of Shahnaz have surfaced. Shahnaz Gill was wearing a black color gown here. However, the smile of Shehnaaz Gill is not visible on her face.

A video of Shahnaz Gill has also surfaced from this party, which is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video, Shahnaz is seen dancing with everyone on the Zhigant song. His fans were very happy to see Shahnaz Gill in happiness again. Fans said that they were relieved to see Shahnaz Gill like this.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz has tweeted the name of Shehnaaz Gill, which clearly states that he is referring to Shehnaaz’s party dance video. Asim Riaz has written in the tweet that after watching some dance videos, people quickly forget their people and move on. What’s the matter..what’s the matter..new world..

After this post of Asim Riaz, the fans of Shahjahan Gill fiercely classed Asim Riaz. Fans of Shahnaz Gill ask whether she will keep crying for the rest of her life. Does Shahnaz have no right to live her life? Shahnaz’s fans have advised Asim Riaz to correct his thinking.

On the other hand, the fans of Asim Riaz have also started the trend of We Are With Asim Riaz on social media. Let us tell you that Shahnaz Gill is completely broken by the death of Siddharth Shukla. Gill is back again between work and people.

