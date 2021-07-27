After Simone Biles’s Stunning Withdrawal, Russia Wins Gold Medal

In the biggest upheaval for the United States at the Tokyo Games, Simone Biles withdrew from the team gymnastics competition after its start on Tuesday, giving the Russian team a path to the gold medal and ending to the American domination of the event for more than a decade.

Team USA star Biles withdrew from the event “due to a medical problem,” according to a statement from USA Gymnastics, the sport’s national governing body.

“She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions,” the statement said.

Russia finished with an aggregate score of 169.528, more than 3 points ahead of the silver medalist United States at 166.096. Great Britain won the bronze medal with a score of 164.096.