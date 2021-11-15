After Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar big box office hit Prithviraj story Climax fight with Sanjay Dutt. After Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar’s big box office hit Prithviraj’s story, Climax fight with Sanjay Dutt

terrific story of prithviraj The story of this film by Akshay Kumar is based on the epic poem Prithviraj Raso. Prithviraj was a Hindu Kshatriya king of the Chauhan dynasty. Who ruled Ajmer and Delhi. According to the report, Prithviraj ruled Ajmer and Delhi for 13 years. The biggest quality of Prithviraj was that he was powerful as well as very powerful in mind. Prithviraj was a very good archer. It is said that he used to fight with a 38-inch sword. The first glimpse of Akshay Kumar in the role of Prithviraj is also looking spectacular. In the fight scene too, Akshay Kumar is looking amazing in the role of Prithviraj. After Bell Bottom and Sooryavanshi, Prithviraj and then Ram Setu can open the door of 500 crore club for Akshay Kumar. Republic Day release – Akshay Kumar earns 1192 crores Prithviraj will prove to be the biggest and first film of the year 2022. Prithviraj is being released on 21 January 2022 on the occasion of Republic Day. The spirit of patriotism will be successful in connecting Prithviraj with the audience. Director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi is strong in terms of historical stories. He has already shown his thinking as an artist and director with films like Chanakya and Pinjar. Patriotic films have always proved to be effective for Akshay Kumar. After Holiday, Baby, Airlift, Gold, Rustom, Kesari, Mission Mangal and Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Padman has earned a total of 1192 crores.

sonu sood and sanjay dutt

Prithviraj’s biggest strength is not only Akshay Kumar. But there is also Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt. It is being told that Sanjay Dutt is in the role of Mohammad Ghori. The glimpse of Sonu Sood is also looking spectacular in Prithviraj. In the climax scene, the battlefield scene has been shot on a large scale. Which will be the biggest highlight of this film. The glimpse of which is also seen in the teaser.

Story of Sanyogita and Prithviraj

Manushi Chhillar is seen in the role of Princess Sanyogita. This is the debut film of Manushi Chhillar. Her pairing with Akshay Kumar is looking beautiful. The love story of Prithviraj and Sanyogit will also be featured in the music and several key scenes of the film. Which makes it a complete love and war story.

Climax Battle Scene 1000 Soldiers

For the war sequence, 50 actors along with VFX and 1000 soldiers will be shown in this scene. You can guess from this. The kind of dialogue that is seen in the teaser tells that the film will look amazing in every frame. Akshay Kumar is seen saying in a scene of this film that I have lived for religion, I will die for religion. With this, the film is set to become a historically memorable film of Hindi cinema along with Akshay Kumar’s career.