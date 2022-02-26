After Sooryavanshi and 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi becomes 3rd highest opener of pandemic times, heroic start | Box Office – After Suryavanshi and 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi became the biggest opener after the lockdown, bumper opening
Top opening of Hindi films in theaters after lockdown
Sooryavanshi – 26.29 crores
83- 12.64 crore
Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores
Last – 5 Crore
Tadap – 4.05 crores
Excellent occupancy on the second day as well
The film has shown great occupancy on the second day i.e. Saturday as well. If trade pundits are to be believed, Gangubai Kathiawadi will comfortably cross the 40 crore mark in her first weekend. The film has got a very good response especially in Mumbai, Pune, Gujarat and Delhi.
Alia Bhatt in top 6 films
It is included in Alia Bhatt’s top 6 films in giving the biggest opening. It is important to see that all the other films are releases before the Kovid period.
Kalank – 21.60 crores
Gully Boy – 19.40 crores
Fantastic – 13.10 crores
2 States- 12.24 Crore
Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 12.25 crores
Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores
Highest opening movies of Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Padmavat – 19 crores
Ramlila – 15.73 crores
Bajirao Mastani – 12.80 crores
Guzaarish – 3.82 crores
Saawariya – 3 crores
Top Opening Collection of Female Leading Films
Veere Di Wedding – 10.70 crores
Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores
The Dirty Picture – 9.5 crores
Manikarnika – 8.75 crores
Mardaani – 3.75 crores
Thappad – 3.07 crores
Story – 2.75 crores
Overseas Collection
As per the initial reports, the film is doing well in overseas also. Expect a good weekend especially in the US and UK. Let us tell you, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s previous films have shown tremendous performance in overseas.
