Entertainment

After Sooryavanshi and 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi becomes 3rd highest opener of pandemic times, heroic start | Box Office – After Suryavanshi and 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi became the biggest opener after the lockdown, bumper opening

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
After Sooryavanshi and 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi becomes 3rd highest opener of pandemic times, heroic start | Box Office – After Suryavanshi and 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi became the biggest opener after the lockdown, bumper opening
Written by admin
After Sooryavanshi and 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi becomes 3rd highest opener of pandemic times, heroic start | Box Office – After Suryavanshi and 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi became the biggest opener after the lockdown, bumper opening

After Sooryavanshi and 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi becomes 3rd highest opener of pandemic times, heroic start | Box Office – After Suryavanshi and 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi became the biggest opener after the lockdown, bumper opening

Top opening of Hindi films in theaters after lockdown

Top opening of Hindi films in theaters after lockdown

Sooryavanshi – 26.29 crores
83- 12.64 crore
Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores
Last – 5 Crore
Tadap – 4.05 crores

Excellent occupancy on the second day as well

Excellent occupancy on the second day as well

The film has shown great occupancy on the second day i.e. Saturday as well. If trade pundits are to be believed, Gangubai Kathiawadi will comfortably cross the 40 crore mark in her first weekend. The film has got a very good response especially in Mumbai, Pune, Gujarat and Delhi.

Alia Bhatt in top 6 films

Alia Bhatt in top 6 films

It is included in Alia Bhatt’s top 6 films in giving the biggest opening. It is important to see that all the other films are releases before the Kovid period.

Kalank – 21.60 crores
Gully Boy – 19.40 crores
Fantastic – 13.10 crores
2 States- 12.24 Crore
Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 12.25 crores
Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores

Highest opening movies of Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Highest opening movies of Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Padmavat – 19 crores
Ramlila – 15.73 crores
Bajirao Mastani – 12.80 crores
Guzaarish – 3.82 crores
Saawariya – 3 crores

Top Opening Collection of Female Leading Films

Top Opening Collection of Female Leading Films

Veere Di Wedding – 10.70 crores
Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores
The Dirty Picture – 9.5 crores
Manikarnika – 8.75 crores
Mardaani – 3.75 crores
Thappad – 3.07 crores
Story – 2.75 crores

READ Also  83 the film sunday 26 December box office struggles as Pushpa and Spiderman roar | 83 film sunday box office report
-->
Overseas Collection

Overseas Collection

As per the initial reports, the film is doing well in overseas also. Expect a good weekend especially in the US and UK. Let us tell you, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s previous films have shown tremendous performance in overseas.

#Sooryavanshi #Gangubai #Kathiawadi #3rd #highest #opener #pandemic #times #heroic #start #Box #Office #Suryavanshi #Gangubai #Kathiawadi #biggest #opener #lockdown #bumper #opening

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Tiger Shroff fulfilled his childhood dream, buying a luxurious house for his family

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment