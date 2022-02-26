After Sooryavanshi and 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi becomes 3rd highest opener of pandemic times, heroic start | Box Office – After Suryavanshi and 83, Gangubai Kathiawadi became the biggest opener after the lockdown, bumper opening

Top opening of Hindi films in theaters after lockdown

Sooryavanshi – 26.29 crores

83- 12.64 crore

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores

Last – 5 Crore

Tadap – 4.05 crores

Excellent occupancy on the second day as well

The film has shown great occupancy on the second day i.e. Saturday as well. If trade pundits are to be believed, Gangubai Kathiawadi will comfortably cross the 40 crore mark in her first weekend. The film has got a very good response especially in Mumbai, Pune, Gujarat and Delhi.

Alia Bhatt in top 6 films

It is included in Alia Bhatt’s top 6 films in giving the biggest opening. It is important to see that all the other films are releases before the Kovid period.

Kalank – 21.60 crores

Gully Boy – 19.40 crores

Fantastic – 13.10 crores

2 States- 12.24 Crore

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – 12.25 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores

Highest opening movies of Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Padmavat – 19 crores

Ramlila – 15.73 crores

Bajirao Mastani – 12.80 crores

Guzaarish – 3.82 crores

Saawariya – 3 crores

Top Opening Collection of Female Leading Films

Veere Di Wedding – 10.70 crores

Gangubai Kathiawadi – 10.50 crores

The Dirty Picture – 9.5 crores

Manikarnika – 8.75 crores

Mardaani – 3.75 crores

Thappad – 3.07 crores

Story – 2.75 crores

