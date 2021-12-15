After Sooryavanshi ommicron big risk for RRR Prithviraj radheshyam box office release in January 2022 big budget movies. Box office release of RRR, Prithviraj, Radheshyam at risk due to Omicron variants Biz budget movies release in January 2022

Speed ​​in Omicron cases difficult from December to January Suryavanshi could have easily crossed the 200 crore mark in India alone. Along with Maharashtra, there are many such states where permission has been given to open cinema halls only on the basis of 50 percent people. The board of Housefull outside the cinema hall has been broken during the Corona period. The way Omicron cases are gaining momentum. From this it is being estimated that December to January has become a very difficult time for the country. RRR, Radhey Shyam, Prithviraj at risk of release! With the coming of the new year, many new and crores of budget films are knocking in the theatres. Ranveer Singh’s 83, Shahid Kapoor’s jersey releasing in December end. In January, the mathematics of the box office is completely different. Back to back high budget films like RRR, Radheshyam, Prithviraj and Attack are releasing in January. RRR Multistarrer budget over 400 crores Director SS Rajamouli’s film RRR Multistarrer film with a budget of more than 400 crores is releasing on 7 January 2022. Ramcharan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan are in important roles. The trailer of the film has already broken records. For RRR to be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, it is very important to release in theaters for earning. This film will have to earn more than 500 crores. Only then it can become a super hit by earning more than the budget. In such a situation, the big sword of Omicron virus is hanging in front of RRR. READ Also Ranveer Singh adds Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 in his car collection, After Lamborghini Urus | Ranveer Singh bought such an expensive luxury car, so you can get a luxurious house in a posh area --> -->

Radhe Shyam’s budget is 350 crores

Pooja Hegde and Prabhas’s romantic drama film Radhey Shyam is also releasing in January 14, 2022. The budget of Radhe Shyam is up to 350 crores. It will be a completely romantic sci-fi period film. On which South Market and Hindi Cinema Market have a big eye. Radhe Shyam is expected to break records at the box office.

Prithviraj’s budget is 300 crores

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s historical film Prithviraj is releasing on 21 January 2022. According to media reports, Prithviraj’s budget is close to 300 crores. After the release of the trailer of the film, the audience is ready to witness this larger than life history on the screen of the cinema. In such a situation, this first historical film of Akshay Kumar will have to earn more than 300 crores at the box office.

Jersey and 83 December end, bets of so many crores

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is releasing at the end of December. The budget of this sports drama film is close to 70 crores. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh’s World Cup based film has been made on 83 Big Scale. The budget of 83 is being told close to 125 crores. Somewhere the fear of Omicron virus is also spreading.

What will happen to Prithviraj, 83, Jersey, RRR?

In such a situation, people are now thinking a lot about going to public places. On the other hand Prithviraj, 83, Jersey, RRR are the movies which cannot be released on OTT. The world of all these films is the big screen. If seen, the spread of Omicron virus definitely calls for the reopening of cinema halls.