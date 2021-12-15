After sooryavanshi spiderman No Way Home advance booking first day opening records beat Avengers endgame. After Suryavanshi, ‘Spider-Man’ records advance booking on opening day, ticket price to compete with Avengers Endgame

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the second such film after Sooryavanshi Recently many movies like Sooryavanshi, Ultimate, Satyamev Jayate 2 and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui were released. But the way millions of bookings were done for Spider-Man: No Way Home, it is telling that the storm of crores of earnings will bring this film for itself. Spider-Man: No Way Home is the second film after Sooryavanshi that is bringing in a large number of audiences to the theatres. 1,50,000 lakh tickets within 24 hours Giving information about advance booking, it is written that one lakh ticket sales have been registered for Spider-Man: No Way Home. INOX has informed that within 24 hours of booking for Spider-Man: No Way Home 1,50,000 lakh tickets have been sold. If we talk about the second Hollywood film, before this Avengers Endgame earned 53.10 crores on the opening day. Spider-Man: No Way Home Ticket Prize This time the ticket price for Spider-Man: No Way Home is also very high. Where the price of 900 has been kept at many places for the morning show. Ticket prices in Mumbai and Delhi have reached 2700. However, due to being in 2D and 3D, the ticket prices for Spider-Man: No Way Home are being told so high. According to the latest information, the audience has already booked their seats in 100 percent theaters. At the same time, the earnings of Spider-Man: No Way Home can be four times more on the weekend collection. READ Also Everything about Dwayne Johnson's wife, Lauren Hashian --> -->

Spider-Man: No Way Home craze increased because of this reason

The craze of Spider-Man: No Way Home is even greater because all the old villains are returning. According to the trailer, the world gets to know that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Peter then turns to Dr. Strange. There Peter Parker’s enemies come to the fore. The last three episodes of Spider-Man have been bumper hits. After Spider-Man Far From Home in 2019, Spider-Man: No Way Home is releasing in late 2021. The story of the film will start from where the ending of Spider-Man Far From Home was shown.

Advance booking is the most houseful in these cities

Advance booking is being considered as houseful in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR. Along with this, booking has also been issued for Friday tickets. 90% of theaters are housefull. In such a situation, theater owners are also expected to benefit a lot. Mumbai has 50 per cent shows booked. In Hyderabad, 63 percent bookings are done for Spider-Man No Way Home. Its booking has also reached 89 percent in Chennai and Kochi. The show has got more viewers in English, Hindi.