After Success in Seating Federal Judges, Biden Hits Resistance

So far, the majority of Biden nominees have been appealing and for the district court seats in the states represented by the two Democratic senators, in close consultation with those legislators, the path to confirmation has been smooth. They are primarily replacing judges appointed by democratic presidents.

Russell Wheeler, a Visiting Fellow in Governance Studies at the Brookings Institution and a longtime expert in tracking judicial nominations, said: “He is choosing the low hanging fruit.

According to Mr. Wheeler and White House figures, 15 of Mr. Biden’s 16 Court of Appeal nominees were for vacancies in the District of Columbia or in the states represented by two Democratic senators. Forty-two of the 46 district court nominees were for seats in the states represented by Democrats or the District of Columbia. The other three were in Ohio, represented by senators from each party and had the backing of Republican Senator Rob Portman.

But if Mr Biden wants to sustain his campaign by fielding nominees in Republican-represented states, he will have to travel to more challenging regions. When most Republicans come to their home ground, there is likely to be a tough sale.

The White House on November 17 granted Memphis attorney Andre B. After Mathis was nominated to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, two Tennessee Republican senators, Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hegarty, complained that the administration had not taken “critical” advice. With them at the choice. A person familiar with the process said the two had supported an experienced black judge with a democratic relationship for the inauguration, but the man was sent to Mr. Mathis, who is also black.

“We have tried to work with the White House to identify eligible candidates for this position, but in the end the White House informed us of their choice,” the senators said in a statement.

In nominating Mr. Mathis, the White House stated that he would be the first black candidate from Tennessee to sit on the sixth circuit and the first black candidate for the court in 24 years. Administrative officials said his civil and criminal experience was a plus.