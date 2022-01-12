after swami prasad maurya another minister dara singh chauhan resigns from up cabinet

Another setback for BJP in Uttar Pradesh. After Swami Prasad Maurya, now Dara Singh Chauhan has resigned from the Yogi cabinet. Dara Singh is an MLA from Madhuban meeting seat.

Another setback for the Bharatiya Janata Social gathering in Uttar Pradesh. After Swami Prasad Maurya, now Dara Singh Chauhan has resigned from the Yogi cabinet. Dara Singh is an MLA from Madhuban meeting seat. In a letter despatched to the Governor, Chouhan has accused the Yogi Adityanath authorities of ignoring Dalits, backwards and youth.

In his resignation letter despatched to the Governor, Dara Singh Chouhan has stated, “Disgusted by the gross neglectful perspective of the federal government to the backward, downtrodden, dalits, farmers, unemployed in addition to with the reservation of the backward and downtrodden individuals. I resign from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.”

On the similar time, the response of Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has come after the resignation of Dara Singh Chauhan from the put up of minister. Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted, “It hurts if a member of the family goes astray. All I’d request to the revered dignitaries who’re leaving is that their loss shall be their very own by boarding a sinking boat. Large brother Dara Singh, you rethink your determination.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Swami Prasad Maurya had given a jolt to the saffron camp by resigning from the Yogi cabinet. After Maurya’s resignation, three of his shut MLAs additionally resigned, together with MLA Brijesh Kumar Prajapati from Banda’s Tindwari meeting seat, Roshan Lal Verma, MLA from Tilhar meeting seat of Shahjahanpur, Bhagwati Sagar, MLA from Bilhaur seat of Kanpur Dehat.

On the similar time, BJP MLA from Bidhuna seat of Auraiya district Vinay Shakya stated that wherever Swami Prasad Maurya lives, he’ll stick with him. Concerning the viral video of daughter Riya, Vinay Shakya stated that he has not resigned but. He’ll maintain discussions along with his individuals however his allegiance is with Swami Prasad Maurya.