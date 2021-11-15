After T20 World Cup ICC selected team of tournament Babar Azam made captain not a single Indian Cricketer was given place

The ICC jury members did not find any Indian player worthy of a place in this team, while South Africa’s Aiden Markram and Anrich Norkhia and Sri Lanka’s Charit Aslanka and Wanindu Hasaranga have been selected in it.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has selected the team of the tournament after the T20 World Cup 2021. The ICC has made Babar Azam of Pakistan the captain of this team. The special thing is that he has not included any Indian player in his team. At the same time, the players of South Africa and Sri Lanka, who were ranked third and fourth in the Super-12 group, respectively, have been given a place in this 12-man team.

The Indian team was unable to progress beyond the group stage of the tournament. He had to face defeat from Pakistan and New Zealand. After this he defeated Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia. The Sri Lankan team had won over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, while they had to face defeat against England, Australia and South Africa.

The jury members did not find any Indian player worthy of a place in this team, while South Africa’s Aiden Markram and Anrich Norkhia and Sri Lanka’s Charit Aslanka and Wanindu Hasaranga have been selected. Both these teams also failed to make it to the semi-finals. Champions Australia, runners-up New Zealand, semi-finalists England and Pakistan have been selected in the team.

Opener and player of the tournament David Warner, leg-spinner Adam Zampa and pacer Josh Hazlewood have been named in the team for the first-time champions Australia. England’s Jos Buttler is included in the team as wicketkeeper and Moeen Ali as all-rounder, while Trent Boult from New Zealand has made it in. Babar of Pakistan has been made the captain of the team. Hasaranga, the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, has also been included in the team.

A member of the jury, former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop, said, “Like every team selection, this team will also be discussed. The panel respects such discussion. It was extremely difficult to select a team from such a competitive tournament. The main basis of selection was the matches from Super 12 to the final.

The team is as follows: David Warner (Australia), Jos Buttler (WK/England), Babar Azam (Captain/Pakistan), Charit Aslanka (Sri Lanka), Aiden Markram (South Africa), Moeen Ali (England), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Adam Zampa ( Australia), Josh Hazlewood (Australia), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Enrique Norkhia (South Africa). 12th player: Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan).