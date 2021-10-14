After T20 World Cup Rahul Dravid likely to interim coach for New Zealand series few Australian coaches expressed interest team India Head Coach but BCCI not keen

India has to play two Tests and three T20 matches against New Zealand immediately after the T20 World Cup. The tenure of Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar ends after the T20 World Cup.

Rahul Dravid is likely to be approached by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be the interim coach for India’s home series against New Zealand. Head coach Ravi Shastri and support staff will change after the T20 World Cup, but the board has realized that finding a new coach may take longer than expected. In such a situation, he wants to hand over the command to an experienced hand like Dravid for a period of time.

It is learned that some Australian coaches have shown interest to coach the Indian cricket team, but the BCCI is unwilling to give him the responsibility as it is focusing on an Indian for the role. The BCCI wanted Rahul Dravid to become the full-time coach of the Indian team, but he refused. One reason behind this is also being told that he did not want to travel a lot. Dravid is in charge of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

The Indian board later approached a few more coaches, but so far there has been no positive response. The BCCI has not officially given any advertisement for the coach, but it is looking for a candidate who can fit the standard. The Cricket Board of India is trying to find out the availability of potential candidates before taking out the advertisement.

Regarding the delay in the advertisement, a BCCI functionary told The Indian Express, “We wanted the candidate we consider to be the best fit for the job to first agree (to apply for the job). We don’t want a situation where we get applications but no one is seen as ideal. It will be embarrassing for the board and also for the candidates. So it is better to find a suitable candidate first, till then Dravid can be the interim coach.

The board had initially considered the possibility of requesting Shastri to take over as head coach till the New Zealand series, but later changed its mind. When the main team was playing in Australia earlier this year, it was Dravid who coached the second-line Indian team in Sri Lanka.

