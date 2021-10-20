After the announcement of Congress, the issue of women’s participation in UP heated up, in 2017 40 women became MLAs; Won only 7 in 2007

Congress has announced to field women candidates for 40 percent seats in the upcoming assembly elections in UP. After this announcement, the low representation of women in the state assembly has been discussed once again.

After this announcement of the Congress, the challenge has also arisen in front of other political parties to rise above the indicative attitude and give proper participation to women in the elections.

Congress national general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra announced in a press conference on Tuesday that her party would field women candidates on 40 percent of the seats in the upcoming state assembly elections.

He claimed that his party has taken this step for the empowerment of every woman who is an advocate of justice, change and unity in society and to prevent women from emerging as a force divided on the basis of caste and religion. resists attempts to do so.

However, the opposition has reacted sharply to this announcement of the Congress. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi termed it as show-basis of the Congress and asked the party to tell how many women it gave tickets to in the recently held elections.

He said that Congress did not give importance to its dedicated women leaders and workers, so the talk of giving 40 percent tickets to women is just a political stunt.

National President of Samajwadi Party’s Mahila Sabha Juhi Singh also raised questions on Congress General Secretary Priyanka’s announcement and said that the participation of women in SP has been certain since the time of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia and the party has always been raising the voice of women.

After this announcement of Congress, it will have to field women candidates in at least 160 seats out of 403. It will be interesting to see whether this will pave the way for better participation of women in the House.

At present, the participation of women in the state assembly is 10 percent. In the assembly elections held in 2017, a total of 40 women became MLAs, which was the best number till then. However, this number increased due to the subsequent by-elections and at present there are 44 women members in the state assembly. These include 37 of BJP, two each from SP, BSP and Congress and one woman MLA of Apna Dal Sonelal.

In the last assembly elections (2017), all major political parties had given tickets to a total of 96 women candidates. The BJP had fielded the maximum number of 43 women candidates.

At the same time, 35 women became MLAs in the 2012 assembly elections, which was a record at that time. According to the data of the Election Commission, a total of 20 women were elected in the first assembly elections of the state held in 1952. After that 31 women became MLAs in 1985. In 1989 this number fell to 18 and in the 1991 assembly elections it further dropped to just 10. In the 1993 assembly elections, 14 women won. This number increased to 20 in 1996 and 26 in 2002.

According to the data, in the 2007 assembly elections, only three women could reach the assembly by electing them. The BSP had given tickets to only 20 women, while in 2012 it had fielded 33 women. In the 2017 assembly elections, SP and Congress contested together and SP had given tickets to 22 women and Congress to 11 women. In the 2012 assembly elections, the SP had fielded 34 women candidates, out of which it won 22.