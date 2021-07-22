After the arrest of her husband, Shilpa Shetty said goodbye to ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’, Karisma Kapoor will handle the chair!

New Delhi. These days there is a cloud of crisis on Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty. Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra has been arrested by Mumbai Police for making obscene videos. According to the news, it is being told that Shilpa Shetty has said goodbye to ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4 Show’ after her husband got caught in the controversy. In place of Shilpa, Karisma Kapoor, the beautiful actress of the 90s will now be seen in the show.

Karisma Kapoor will be seen in the show

According to the information, as soon as Raj Kundra was arrested, Shilpa Shetty canceled the shooting of Super Dancer Chapter 4. The show makers also informed that Shilpa has left the show due to her personal reasons. In such a situation, from now onwards, actress Karisma Kapoor will be seen as a judge in the show instead of Shilpa Shetty. It would not be wrong at all to say that this is a big setback for Shilpa.

The atmosphere changed with the arrival of Karisma Kapoor

Some of the latest pictures related to the show ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ have surfaced on social media. In the photos, Karisma Kapoor is seen having a lot of fun with the contestants. With the arrival of Karishma on the show, the whole atmosphere changed. The contestants were seen grooving to Karisma’s superhit songs. Karishma also praised all the participants fiercely.

Shilpa Shetty’s film to release on July 23

Shilpa Shetty is going to make a comeback on the big screen after a long time. Tomorrow i.e. on July 23, Shilpa Shetty film Hungama 2 is going to be released on the OTT platform. Apart from Shilpa, actors Meezaan Jaffrey, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav will be seen in the lead roles in the film. The teaser of the film has been released. Which is being liked a lot.

#arrest #husband #Shilpa #Shetty #goodbye #Super #Dancer #Chapter #Karisma #Kapoor #handle #chair