After the capture of Taliban, America will give big help to Afghanistan, announces $ 144 million

In the midst of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the US thanked the countries giving refuge to Afghans and appealed to keep its borders open to the Afghan people.

Since the coming of Taliban rule in Afghanistan, there has been a crisis in the lives of the common people there. Please tell that people lack basic facilities. In such a situation, to help the people, America has announced a humanitarian aid of $ 144 million. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave information about this on Thursday.

He said the aid would be provided directly to independent international and non-governmental humanitarian organizations, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the Organization for International Immigration (IOM) and the World Health Organization.

Blinken said in his statement, “Under this assistance, more than 18 million needy people of Afghanistan in the region will be provided direct help. It also includes people who have taken refuge in neighboring countries from Afghanistan.” Blinken said that along with the announcement of its aid, the total amount for Afghan refugees in Afghanistan and in the region under US Humanitarian Assistance 2021 increased to about $474 million. This is the highest in terms of aid given by any country.

The External Affairs Minister said, “With this help, the basic facilities needs of our partners will be met. In which Kovid-19, drought, lack of health care, malnutrition and necessary life security, food arrangements, essential medical services will be available in the winter season.

On suspicions that the aid money would benefit the Taliban, Blinken said that “this money will benefit the people of Afghanistan, not the Taliban.” Blinken emphasized that the situation in Afghanistan has long made its neighbors one of the world’s largest and longest refugee situations.

He thanked the countries that gave refuge to Afghans and appealed to keep their borders open to the Afghan people. “Through this new humanitarian aid, we will continue to provide security to Afghan refugees and support our partners in the region,” Blinken said. At the same time, we will continue to help those in need in Afghanistan.