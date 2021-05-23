After the Cease-Fire, Gaza Wakes to a Sea of Rubble

GAZA CITY — As the first day of a fragile new cease-fire between Israel and Hamas drew to a shut, Sami Abul Ouf stood 5 yards above the floor, teetering atop a dense mound of rubble in Gaza Metropolis the place his sister’s dwelling as soon as stood.

In earlier wars with Israel, Mr. Abul Ouf waited out the battle at her condo. He thought-about it an unlikely navy goal — till an Israeli airstrike hit the constructing on Sunday, killing his sister, Reem, and at the very least 12 members of their prolonged household, he stated.

“This place used to be a sanctuary,” Mr. Abul Ouf, 28, stated after clambering down to avenue stage. “However now there isn’t a security in Gaza. Everyone seems to be uncovered to hazard.”

The skies above Gaza and Israel have been silent for the first time in 10 days on Friday night time, after a truce between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that runs Gaza, took impact early Friday.