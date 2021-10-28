After the coup in Myanmar, the army showed its ruthless form, was beaten till unconscious by giving electric shocks

The monk was kept in a prison where there was no toilet. The prisoners were forced to urinate in a corner of the same room where they were kept.

The army has been showing its ruthless form since the coup in Myanmar in February this year. Let us tell you that the army is torturing those people who were taken into custody from all over the country in a very planned manner. In Myanmar, the military has kidnapped thousands of people, including youth and underage boys. The bodies and wounded of many of these are being used to create fear among the people.

In Myanmar, the military has killed more than 1,200 people since February, with an estimated 131 of them tortured. During this a monk was humiliated and forced to walk like a frog. An accounts officer was given electric shocks. Apart from this, an artist was hit on the head till he became unconscious.

There have been many stories of people being tortured by the army. In these, a 31-year-old monk was shot while he was running away from the grip of the army. He was caught and beaten up with rifles. Security forces kicked him in the head, chest and back. The soldiers forced and humiliated the monk to dress like ordinary people.

At the same time, a monk was kept in a prison where there was no toilet. Forced, he had to urinate in a corner of the same room where he was kept. During his beating, the soldiers attacked those parts of the body that could be hidden with clothes. The monk was kept in a dark dark room.

The story of army atrocities does not end here. The 21-year-old artist was caught and thrashed by security forces during a demonstration until he became unconscious. When he regained consciousness, he heard a soldier saying that he had killed three boys.

The artist told that he was going to kill her too. But then the local police reached the spot and told the soldiers that they cannot kill this young man. After this the police took the artist from there to the police station. The artist was later taken to an interrogation center in Yangon.

The vandalism continued at the interrogation center as well. There were sounds of people beating during the night. The artist said, “Whenever there was the sound of the door opening, people would panic as to whose number is next. However, four days later, the artist was sent to a prison and was released after three months.