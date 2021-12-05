After the death of a family member, what should be done with his PAN card and Aadhaar card? it says rule

Aadhar card is also useful for providing identity. In such a situation, you should keep updating your Aadhar card as and when required. So that correct information is present in your document. Aadhar card is not required for registration and death certificate.

Aadhar card is being used everywhere in today’s era. From opening an account in the bank to taking advantage of any government scheme, Aadhar card is used. Aadhar card is also useful for providing identity. In such a situation, you should keep updating your Aadhar card as and when required. So that correct information is present in your document. Aadhaar card is not required for registration and death certificate, it is the responsibility of the family members to keep the deceased person’s Aadhaar safe.

What happens to the Aadhar card after the death of a person?

If you do not know what to do with the Aadhar card of the deceased person or what happens to him, then this news can be important for you. Aadhaar is not deactivated after the death of a person, as there is no such provision. Apart from this, there is no system to cancel the Aadhaar number of the deceased person, nor has any such system been made, under which the Aadhar card of the deceased person can be withdrawn. However, it is the responsibility of the relatives of the deceased to keep his Aadhaar safe.

What can be done?

In the coming time, once the framework for sharing of Aadhaar numbers between these entities is ready, the registrars will start sharing the Aadhaar number of the deceased with the UIDAI for deactivation. Deactivation or linking of Aadhaar with death certificate will prevent its misuse after the death of the Aadhaar cardholder.

Read also: Now EPF fund can be used to deposit LIC premium, Employees’ Provident Fund has changed the rules

What happens to PAN card?

PAN card can be surrendered. For this, the reason for surrendering the PAN card along with the name, PAN and date of birth of the deceased person will have to be given along with a copy of his death certificate. After which the e-filing website of the Income Tax Department will find out why you are submitting these applications. This process is not mandatory, you can also keep the PAN card safe if you want.