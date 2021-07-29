After the death of ‘Balika Vadhu’ fame Pratyusha Banerjee, the family became a victim of financial crisis, lost everything in fighting the case

New Delhi. Whenever there is talk of superhit TV show ‘Balika Vadhu’, its lead actress Pratyusha Banerjee is definitely remembered. Pratyusha played the character of Anandi’s youth in the serial. Which was well liked. Pratyusha became popular from house to house by playing this character. But the entire TV industry was shaken by the news of his demise on 1 April 2016. Everyone was astonished. It was nothing less than a big shock for everyone who loved his character.

However, till date the cause of Pratyusha’s death is not clear. His death was ruled a suicide. But her parents say that their daughter has been murdered. While fighting Pratyusha’s case, her parents have lost everything. Today he is facing financial crunch.

Actually, in a conversation with ‘Aaj Tak’, Pratyusha Banerjee’s father Shankar Banerjee told that after the death of the daughter, it seems that a big storm has come and gone with everything. He said that he has lost everything while fighting the daughter’s case. He doesn’t have a single rupee left with him now. He said, ‘We had no other support except Pratyusha. He was the one who brought us to Arsh. After that, they have now returned to the floor. Our life is going on like this. We are now forced to live in one room. This case took everything away from us. Many a times it has come to the point of taking loans too.

After this, Pratyusha’s father told that Pratyusha’s mother is working in the child care center to survive. At the same time, he himself keeps writing some or the other stories that maybe something will happen. Pratyusha’s father says that even though he is short of money, he has not lost his courage. He said, ‘I will fight till my death for Pratyusha’s rights. Pratyusha’s victory is our last hope. I am sure we will definitely win one day.

