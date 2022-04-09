After the death of Dilip Kumar there is no contact with Shayra Bans Mumtaz and Shatrughan Sinha expressed concern- Saira Banu is in shock after Dilip Kumar’s death, not even picking up the phone; Mumtaz told the whole story

After the death of Bollywood’s big actor Dilip Kumar, now such reports are coming out that Saira Bans has isolated herself and is in shock. She is neither talking to anyone nor is anyone able to meet her. Many actors, actresses tried to meet Saira Banu but without success.

Actress Mumtaz says that ‘we also went to his Pali Hill bungalow but we could not meet him there too. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Mumtaz said, “It is very sad. Sairaji seems to have gone into solitary confinement after the tragic demise of Yusuf Saab. I made several attempts to contact him.”

Mumtaz told that ‘When I could not talk to him, I reached his house but could not meet him, it hurts me very much.’ Referring to the previous meeting, Mumtaz said that ‘I remember the last time when I met both of them (Saira and Dilip Kumar) at their bungalow, Sairaji met them very kindly. Made very tasty cookies and cakes for me.

Actor Dharmendra, expressing concern over not being able to get in touch with Saira Banan, says that I tried to contact her many times, my phone did not get any response. I just hope he is healthy wherever he is. Shatrughan Singha says that after the death of Dilip Sahab, Saira Bano is living in seclusion somewhere.

Shatrughan Singha further said that ‘We have lost a very good actor but Saira Banu has lost a lot. My wife and I are ready to help Saira Bana in every way she can.’ Let us tell you that Saira Banon and Dilip Kumar were married on 11 October 1966.

Talking to Times of India, Saira Banon had said that ‘I only wanted to marry him (Dilip Kumar), I wanted to be his wife. I knew that many beautiful girls wanted to marry Dilip Saab but they chose me, it was my dream come true. It is worth noting that Dilip Kumar had said goodbye to this world in July last year.